WJLX, WJBE and WERH, oh my

Next, I was looking at the CP for WJBE, licensed to Five Points. I realized that the station has not been transmitting from its licensed site, which is a cell phone tower about a block north of the Curry VFD in the town of Curry, north of Jasper. Instead, according to Street View, there's a one bay vertically polarized antenna mounted to the Curry water tower which is probably a few tenths of a mile from the licensed site. Interestingly, the WJBE CP is for that water tower. It was filed back in 2009, expired, and was filed again in 2021 and then again in 2024 but they never filed any licenses to cover for the water tower site.



Now, if you're wondering why I'm mentioning this here, it's because Big South Community Broadcasting has Brett Elmore as a officer of the organization and is the primary contact for them. So I guess cheating on the AM rules isn't enough, he also skirts the licensed site rules.



Finally, Big South Community Broadcasting has won another noncomm permit, for 90.1 in Hamilton. It's been granted the WERH call sign that was on stations in Hamilton for years prior. Makes me wonder if they'll skirt some rules there as well just because it seems to be a pattern. Allegedly, of course.