WJLX, WJBE and WERH, oh my

I hope I'm not going to incur the ire of the mods for resurrecting this subject, but I've come across some new information that isn't the same AP newswire story told over and over. It's not investigative reporting from The New York Times, either, but it is interesting nonetheless.

Some folks took interest in this story and put together a little video after they took a roadtrip to the WJLX tower site to see it for themselves. Now, the guy doing this is not a broadcaster or even a radio enthusiast, so do take their narration with a grain of salt. He does botch one important fact at the end of the video, but what I think is newsworthy is the actual video shot on the WJLX tower site.

Three things stood out to me. First, the weeds were pretty overgrown right at the door, which was hanging by just one hinge and open to the elements. Second, the interior looked like it had been empty and exposed to the elements for quite some time. Third, the power meter on the exterior of the shack was disconnected and missing. It appears to me that it's been that way for a while. Months? Years? Who knows.

There were also some guy wires strewn about the property, but I honestly couldn't tell if they were laid down recently or not.

Next, I was looking at the CP for WJBE, licensed to Five Points. I realized that the station has not been transmitting from its licensed site, which is a cell phone tower about a block north of the Curry VFD in the town of Curry, north of Jasper. Instead, according to Street View, there's a one bay vertically polarized antenna mounted to the Curry water tower which is probably a few tenths of a mile from the licensed site. Interestingly, the WJBE CP is for that water tower. It was filed back in 2009, expired, and was filed again in 2021 and then again in 2024 but they never filed any licenses to cover for the water tower site.

Now, if you're wondering why I'm mentioning this here, it's because Big South Community Broadcasting has Brett Elmore as a officer of the organization and is the primary contact for them. So I guess cheating on the AM rules isn't enough, he also skirts the licensed site rules.

Finally, Big South Community Broadcasting has won another noncomm permit, for 90.1 in Hamilton. It's been granted the WERH call sign that was on stations in Hamilton for years prior. Makes me wonder if they'll skirt some rules there as well just because it seems to be a pattern. Allegedly, of course.
 
Linked below is an April 2021 street view link from the nearby I22 bridge looking north which has a high enough vantage point to see both the WJLX and WIXI towers. From this vantage point WJLX is on the left at about 0.6 mile away and WIXI is on the right at about 1 mile away. This was one of the clearest street views where you can see both towers.
Since this is an interstate highway, street view travels it often. In January 2022 linked below its a bit harder to see WIXI, but if you look for the red/white pattern to the right of WJLX it can be seen. Since WJLX is closer, it is the tower that is easier to see when visibility is poor.
In October 2022 linked below its a bright sunny day and both towers are clearly visible.
In March 2023 linked below, visibility is a little poor but yet we can clearly see WIXI with its striped tower. WJLX despite being closer is nowhere to be seen.
In January 2024 linked below, visibility is a bit better and yet we can only see WIXI. Flip back and forth between the street view captures and pay attention to the positioning of the towers versus the trees below them. Its clear that this is WIXI and WJLX is missing.
Based on this WJLX lost its tower sometime between October 2022 and March 2023. I have also attached a picture comparing October 2022 and January 2024 in street view but you'll get better imagery looking on street view for yourself.wjlx.jpg
 
I wonder how much it would cost to actually pay to lease an HD subchannel with that kind of coverage? Might be cheaper than rebuilding the AM.

Edit to add: Also kudos to @spunker88 for the street view sleuthing. I only checked nearby streets and the dates were much more restricted. I definitely think this is the most damning evidence yet that the guy's been cheating with the AM for a while.
 
Next, I was looking at the CP for WJBE, licensed to Five Points. I realized that the station has not been transmitting from its licensed site, which is a cell phone tower about a block north of the Curry VFD in the town of Curry, north of Jasper. Instead, according to Street View, there's a one bay vertically polarized antenna mounted to the Curry water tower which is probably a few tenths of a mile from the licensed site. Interestingly, the WJBE CP is for that water tower. It was filed back in 2009, expired, and was filed again in 2021 and then again in 2024 but they never filed any licenses to cover for the water tower site.

Now, if you're wondering why I'm mentioning this here, it's because Big South Community Broadcasting has Brett Elmore as a officer of the organization and is the primary contact for them. So I guess cheating on the AM rules isn't enough, he also skirts the licensed site rules.

Finally, Big South Community Broadcasting has won another noncomm permit, for 90.1 in Hamilton. It's been granted the WERH call sign that was on stations in Hamilton for years prior. Makes me wonder if they'll skirt some rules there as well just because it seems to be a pattern. Allegedly, of course.
Since you've brought it up, WJBE is licensed as an NCE FM. Listen to it for an hour and you will hear all about the local sales and how you need to "hurry on down today and buy, buy, buy before the special sale ends!"

That's right, WJBE is a 24/7 fully commercial operation wearing non-commercial clothing.

WERH will be, also. Guaranteed.
 
